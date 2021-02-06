Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Thane: Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over Rs 20

Published: Feb 06,202111:00 AM by PTI

A26-year-old road-side idli vendor was allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at MiraRoad in Thane district following an argument over Rs 20,police said on Saturday.

Thane:
The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sell idlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side joint and told him that he owed them Rs 20. Soon, an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.

''The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell down and suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' he said.

His body was later sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of murder was registered against the three accused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.
