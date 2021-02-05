No 'chakka jam' in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand on Saturday: Tikait

New Delhi :

There will also not be any chakka jam programme in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a 'chakka jam' mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.





Tikait said: "Given the agriculture-related work, the proposed roadblock in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday has been taken back and instead a memorandum will be submitted to the respective District Magistrates or subordinates."





The BKU spokesperson added: "Apart from these two states along with Delhi and NCR, the farmers will hold the chakka jam across the country."





The farmers union has also issued a slew of guidelines to ensure a peaceful protest during the chakka jam.





As per the guidelines, farmers will block only the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 p.m.





Meanwhile, security measures have been stepped up in view of the countrywide roadblock on Saturday.



