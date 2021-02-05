Mathura court reserves order on admissibility of civil suit seeking removal of mosque

A court has reserved its judgment on the admissibility of a fresh civil suit seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque and ownership of 13.37-acre land surrounding Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

Mathura : “Additional District and Sessions Judge Dev Kant Shukla, after hearing the plea presented on behalf of plaintiff Pawan Kumar Shastri, the Sevayat of Old Keshav Dev temple, has reserved the judgment on the admissibility of the suit and would pronounce the judgment on February 6,” advocate Rama Shankar Bharadwaj, counsel for priest Pawan Kumar Shashtri of old Keshav Dev temple, said. The suit was presented on February 2 in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division Chhaya Sharma.



However, since the judge was on leave on Thursday, it was heard by Additional District Judge Dev Kant Shukla, he said. Annulment of a 1968 court order ratifying a land deal between Shahi Masjid Idgah management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan has been requested in the suit.



Shashtri said the court has also been requested to issue an order for party no 1 and 2 (secretary Intazamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah and president Sunni Waqf Board Lucknow) directing them to remove Shahi Masjid Idgah from a part of land of the temple within a stipulated time.

