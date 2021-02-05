RJD VP stirs controversy with comment against Tendulkar

Patna :

Addressing the media, Tiwari said: "He is a recipient of Bharat Ratna but he keeps doing advertisements. He is a model. This is an insult to the Bharat Ratna that people like Sachin Tendulkar are conferred with such a prestigious award."





"Today people have started politics via Twitter. I want to point out farmers staying in villages do not even know about the micro-blogging site or other forms of social media."





Sachin had tweeted, "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."





Janata Dal (United) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: "Sachin Tendulkar has received the Bharat Ratna due to his exceptional contribution in cricket. As far as advertisement is concerned, RJD also keeps doing advertisement of his party and it's poster boy is Lalu Prasad Yadav, a person convicted in a scam."





"We do not take his statement seriously but this time he has attacked national respect and sovereignty. Billions of people know him as a legend not only in our country but across the world. The way Tiwari has put a question mark on his Bharat Ratna is extremely unfortunate. It is an insult to the country. He has presented actual ideology of RJD."