India logs 12,408 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 1,08,02,591

New Delhi :

For over a week, the country has recorded less than 15,000 single-day cases.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest this year. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3, 2020.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 120 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,823.

The country's daily death count has also remained below the 300-mark for more than a month now.

As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,51,460 active cases presently after 15,853 patients were discharged in a day.

Till now, 1,04,80,455 persons have been discharged so far. The recovery rate has increased to 97.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

A total of 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to February 4.

Of these, 7,15,776 samples were tested on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nearly 5 million (49,59,445) doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India since the mass inoculation drive began on January 16.

As per the Health Ministry, India is in fifth position globally in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, despite the fact that many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns before India.