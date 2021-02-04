Cong moves adjournment motion in LS over farm laws

New Delhi :

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services) Act, 2020 pushed through by Parliament, have the potential to subjugate India's farmers to a handful of crony capitalists," said the notice read by Congress MP Manish Tewari.





In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion started after the Opposition agreed to discuss the farm laws during the motion of thanks to the President's address. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "The government has cited that there is no ritual of discussing anything before the motion of thanks, so all the Opposition lawmakers have agreed to discuss the motion of thanks and take up the farmers issue then."





The government has to find a way out though it has refused to withdraw the farm laws, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the all-party meeting had said that the laws could be put in abeyance for 18 months.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also urged the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.





He asked: "Why is the government fortifying the place? Are they afraid of farmers? The farmers are the country's strength, and the government should talk to them and resolve the issue."





"The impasse is not good for our country and the farmers will not back down. The government must withdraw the farm laws. So, it is better to withdraw them today," he added.