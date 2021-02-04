Greta Thunberg booked by Delhi Police for her 'provocative' tweet supporting farmers protest

Chennai :

Delhi Police have filed a case against Greta Thunberg over her tweets supporting the farmers protest happening in India.





Earlier Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has come out in support of the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's new agri laws.





Thunberg tweeted soon after singer Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.





Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the national capital's borders for over two months against the laws.





They are demanding that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.





I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021





Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said no propaganda can deter India's unity or stop the country from attaining new heights, after American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists commented on the ongoing farmer protests.





The home minister's tweet was posted with hashtags - #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether - that were used in the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and in the tweets by top Union Ministers who spoke in similar vein.