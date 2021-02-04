Sulking Shobha Surendran attends Nadda's meeting in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram :

Shobha Surendran was the general secretary and party core group member when she was demoted to the post of party state vice president after new president K.Surendran assumed office. Shobha had been shying away from party programmes ever since.





Nadda on Wednesday told media persons at Thiruvananthapuram that the party will take up the issues raised by Shobha Surendran. Her presence at the meeting is a clear indicator that Nadda has addressed the issues raised by her.





Shobha is from the backward class Ezhava community but her bete noires in the party Union minister of state for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP state president K. Surendran are from the same community. However, Shobha is popular among the BJP cadres and masses owing to her firebrand oratory skills.





With Shobha Surendran attending the party meeting, it is now clear that she will be a candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections and she will contest either from Palakkad or from Konni in Pathanamthitta district or Kazhakootam from the state capital.





Shobha Surendran has consistently improved her vote share in elections. In the 2019 General Elections as a party candidate from Attingal constituency she had garnered 2,48,081 votes much higher than the 90,528 votes the party candidate had got in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The vote percentage had jumped from 10 per cent to 24 per cent.