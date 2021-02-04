Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review progress of developmental works

Lucknow :

According to a state government spokesman, the Chief Minister will review the progress of projects that include the expansion of Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Queen Ho Memorial Park, Ram Katha Park, beautification of Ram Kath Gallery, Ram Ki Paidi, renovation of roads and footpaths and the Hanuman Garhi - Kanak Bhawan Road.

Many roads of the city are being widened, multi-level parking is being constructed and the bus and the railway stations are also being revamped.

There is also a plan to make Ayodhya a solar city, besides augmenting existing facilities.

Besides this, a separate action plan has been prepared for the development of other important sites like Makhauda.

Situated in the Harraiya tehsil of Basti district, King Dashrath had performed the 'Putrakamesthi Yajna' in Makhauda under the guidance of his Guru Vashishta and Rishi Sringi.

There are also many mythological places related to Lord Ram on different 'Parikrama' routes and the development of all such places are also on the agenda of the Yogi government as this will not only help in increasing tourism but will also provide employment opportunities at the local level.

The Chief Minister has already ordered for the entire facelift of the 'Ghats' along the Saryu river and railway stations.

There will ALSO be a separate four-lane road to connect to the airport, which is being spruced up to handle domestic as well as international traffic.

The new-look 'Navya Ayodhya' will be an integrated model of Vedic and modern city.

The government is preparing a new model of development of Ayodhya and it has been decided to appoint a world-class consultant for this.

The Housing and Urban Planning Development (HUPD) Department has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP).

The HUPD department will get the development model prepared by the consultant and its implementation will be done through Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also making a proposal for a bypass from Sohawal to Vikramjot .

In addition, the work of widening of the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya is also under active consideration. It is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

There will also be doubling of railway tracks coming to Ayodhya, the railway station of the city will be beautified and expanded according to the future needs.