Modi stresses on unity for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' goal

New Delhi :

Addressing people in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur at the Centenary celebrations of 'Chauri Chaura' incident through video conference, the Prime Minister said unity had helped us to achieve freedom from the British rule and it will also help us in achieving our goal for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The power of unity that broke the chains of slavery, the same power will also make India the great power in the world. This power of unity is the basic foundation of self-reliant India," the Prime Minister said.





Greeting the locals in Gorakhpur in the regional Bhojpuri language to connect with them, Modi said the government's aim to make India self-reliant was for the welfare of 130-crore Indians as well as for the benefit of the world.





Modi also explained how India dispatched necessary medicines to the people across the world during Covid-19 crisis and that the country also played a major role in bringing back Indians from over 50 different countries during the pandemic period. "India also sent foreigners to their countries during the period," the Prime Minister further said.

"Currently", Modi said, "India has been manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine and has established itself on top in inoculation of these vaccines".

He said our freedom fighters would have been feeling proud to see India providing vaccines to foreign countries amid this crisis situation.

Modi also mentioned that there is a need for extraordinary efforts to make this campaign a success.

Mentioning the importance of Budget 2021 presented in Parliament on February 1, the Prime Minister said there is a glimpse of government's effort in this Budget and it will give a "new boost" to the steps taken to deal with the challenges during the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi took part in the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations which will be celebrated in all schools across the state throughout the year from Thursday (February 4) at 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The year-long celebrations will feature drawing, poster and quiz contests as well as slogan and poetry writing, speech and essay writing competitions.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence. A group of freedom fighters had set ablaze a police station at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur district of the then United Province (now Uttar Pradesh) on February 4, 1922, to protest against the high-handedness of the British regime. The incident claimed the lives of 22 policemen and three freedom fighters.

The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was also present on the occasion.