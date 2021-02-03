All sections of Nadar community in Kerala to be brought under OBC category

Thiruvananthapuram :

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accepting the recommendations of the Commission for Backward Classes. Hindu, SIUC (South Indian United Church) and Latin Catholics come under the reservation as per a separate list.





So except these categories, the remaining members of the Nadar community from Malankara, Lutheran and Marthoma churches have been brought under the OBC category, thus fulfilling a long pending demand of the community.





At least five lakh members of the Nadar community, who are mainly from South Kerala, are expected to be benefitted by getting reservation benefits in education sector and government jobs. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) welcomed the government's decision to bring the Nadar community under the OBC list. The government also decided to extend by six months the validity of the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list.





All rank lists, which will cease between February 3, 2021 and August 2, 2021, will be extended till August 3 this year, a government press release said.





The cabinet also decided to grant the enhanced salary and allowances recommended by the 11th pay commission recently to state government employees from April 1 this year.





While the enhanced salary and other benefits would have retrospective effect from July 1, 2019, the increased allowances, as recommended by the commission, would be from March 1, this year.





A three-member committee has been formed to look into the various recommendations of the commission. To speed up the grant of permits for building constructions, the state government decided to recommend to the governor to promulgate an ordinance to amend the panchayat and municipality rules.