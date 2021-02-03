Modi's brother sits on dharna at Lucknow airport

Lucknow :

Sitting at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Prahlad Modi, who is the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), questioned the functioning of Lucknow police and even threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike if his supporters were not released.





He said that he had come to Lucknow from where he was scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Sultanpur and other districts.





"Is there a law in Uttar Pradesh that prevents people from welcoming someone who has come to their city? I want a copy of that order. Some policemen told me that there were orders from Prime Minister's Office too. I want to see that order as well," he told reporters.





He further said, "Unless I am shown copies of the orders, I will not move from here. I have also decided to proceed on a hunger strike."





Senior officials are rushing to the airport to meet Prahlad Modi.