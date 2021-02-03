IMA refutes Centre's data, says 734 doctors died of Covid

New Delhi :

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey had said that coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country.





In a letter to Choubey, IMA President J.A. Jayalal wrote that the Centre's data is contrary to the one released by the association which contained the names of 734 doctors.





He further stated that even though doctors suffer a higher viral load and a higher Case Fatality Ratio as a community, they still chose to serve the nation in the best traditions of the medical profession.





Besides condemning the apathy of the government of India in verifying the data, the issue of delay in disbursing the solatium for the Covid-19 victims' families was also raised.





IMA has made some requests to the government, first is to expedite the process of giving solatium to families at the earliest possible time. Secondly, constitution of a high-powered committee for a thorough study on the entire data of deceased doctors and for all those who had succumbed to be honoured.



