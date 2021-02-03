Govt issues notice to Twitter on #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag, warns of penal action

Chennai :

Government sources said that Twitter had unilaterally unblocked accounts and tweets despite specific order for blocking. Twitter is an ‘intermediary’ and is obliged to obey direction of government, sources said, adding that the platform may face penal action for not complying with government orders.





Content with the 'ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide' hashtag was posted on Twitter which was designed to inflame passions and hatred and is factually incorrect, according to the sources. This is a motivated campaign to abuse, inflame and create tension in society on unsubstantiated grounds, the sources added.





Government notice quoted more than half a dozen Supreme Court judgments including of constitutional benches as to what is public order and what the rights of authorities are.





IT ministry sources asserted that Twitter cannot assume the role of court and justify non-compliance.





The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had recent directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making 'fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets' on January 30 with hashtags accusing the Modi government of planning farmers 'genocide' without any further substantiation.