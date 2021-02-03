Childless Hyd couple steals in temples for special 'puja'

Hyderabad :

While the man has been arrested for theft at two temples in the city, the police are on the lookout for his wife.

Santapuram Siddesh and S. Sujatha allegedly committed thefts at two temples under Langer House and Kulsumpura police station limits after a 'tantrik' suggested they perform a special puja.

"Someone suggested to them that if performing puja of Lords Naga Devatha, Katta Maisamma and Narasimha Swamy by keeping their idols in home, they can be blessed with children. As such they hatched a plan to commit theft of the Narasimha Swamy idol or idol plate as well as Lord Naga Devatha idol with Katta Maisamma idol or idol plate," said Kulsumpura inspector P. Shankar.

On December 11, 2020 the couple gained entry into the Sri Kovela Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Nanal Nagar and committed theft of a brass coated wall hanging of Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. The couple on January 18 stole brass coated metal plate of Lord Naga Devatha with Katta Maisamma idol from Katta Maisamma Temple, Jiyaguda.

Siddesh and Sujatha, both aged 27, are labourers and residents of Deen Dayal Nagar in Film Nagar, Banjara Hills.

The police recovered the stolen property and a mobile phone.

Kulsumpura police also apprehended another person involved in the theft of gold and silver ornaments from idols in various temples in Hyderabad.

According to the police, Emani Ram Babu, who is into the pearl business, committed thefts of ornaments from three temples in Hyderabad Police commissionerate limits and one temple in Rachakonda commissionerate.

Police recovered the gold ornaments weighing about 37 grams and silver ornaments weighing about 50 grams all worth about Rs 2,00,000 from his possession.

A native of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and currently residing in Hyderabad, he is a habitual offender and is involved in 42 cases in the city and 21 cases in Andhra Pradesh.