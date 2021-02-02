CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes 10 and 12

New Delhi :

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4.





As per the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.





Nearly 30 lakh students are likely to appear in the examinations which are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10.





Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the date-sheet on Tuesday and wished the students, appearing for the exams, good luck.





According to the datesheet, exams for some of the main subjects for class 10 will begin with the English exam on May 6, followed by Hindi on May 10, Urdu on May 11, Science on May 15, Home Science on May 20 , Maths on May 21 and Social Science on May 27. Similarly, class 12 students will appear for the English exam on May 4, the Taxation exam on May 5, the Physical Education exam on May 8, Engineering Graphic on May 10, Business Studies on May 12, Accountancy on May 17, Chemistry on May 18, Political Science on May 19, Biology on May 24, Economics on May 25, Hindi on May 31 and Mathematics on June 1.





The exam will be held in the offline written mode and paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. Class 12 board exams will be conducted in two shifts to reduce number of exam days. The timings for the two shifts will be 10:30 am-1:30 pm and 2:30 pm-5:30 pm. School staff deployed on morning shift will not be given duty on afternoon shift in view of COVID-19 The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The curriculum of the exam has also been slashed up to 30 per cent. The exams will be held following the COVID-19 pandemic protocols. The result will be declared on July 15.



Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

The board exams last year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.





(With inputs from UNI, IANS)