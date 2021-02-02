Delhi Police revokes decision to equip personnel with metal batons as photo goes viral

New Delhi :

This move came a day after Shahdara district police distributed 60 lance-like metal batons to police personnel in their district to use them as anti-riot equipment and the pictures of them holding the sword-like rod were circulated on social media.





A senior officer at the headquarters has asked the district stations to wait for their approval. Earlier this morning a police spokesman denied any formal orders to incorporate new metal armoury.





A senior police officer said 60 sword-like metal batons were distributed in Shahdara district on Monday to protect themselves from rioters armed with swords. "The decision to use the metal baton was taken after many security personnel were injured by protesters armed with swords during their recent clashes with the police," an officer said.





"The decision to use these batons was taken by the Shahdara district police and now they have been asked by the PHQ to explain the reason for procuring them. They have also been asked to take approval before distributing them," an officer said.





Last week, a cop was injured by a sword during a fight at the Singhu border here between protesting farmers and a group that had barged into their tent and attacked them. The group vandalised tents put up by farmers protesting since November-end against three central farm laws.