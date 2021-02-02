Delhi moving towards herd immunity, latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc have COVID-19 antibodies: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi :

The minister also said that Delhi was moving towards herd immunity, ''but only experts will be able to give a clear picture''.





The fifth sero survey, the largest in the country so far, was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said. At 62.18 percent, Southwest Delhi district reported the maximum seroprevalence, while North Delhi recorded the lowest at 49.09 percent, Jain said.





''A new, better technology was used during the survey. Samples were collected from every ward. In all, 28,000 samples were taken,'' a senior official said.





The minister said the number of cases, fatalities, and hospital admissions have declined significantly, but insisted that people continue to use masks for a few more months and maintain ''COVID-19-appropriate behaviour''.