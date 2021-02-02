Farmers protests, still a legitimate cause

Chennai :

Thousands of farmers entered India’s capital city of Delhi on a convoy of tractors earlier this week to protest against the implementation of three controversial farm bills. What was meant to be a peaceful rally soon turned into clashes between protesting farmers and police.





Following the incident, most people have blamed the farmers for starting the violence. What happened on January 26 shouldn’t have happened. But that shouldn’t take away the core reason why the protests began in the first place. Frustrated with government apathy towards their situation and the possibility of exploitation from corporations, the farmers had been protesting for months. Bearing the nail-biting cold, they stood outside Delhi, on the borders, hoping to strike a deal with the government to better their situation. The unity the farmers displayed was seen as the government’s biggest enemy. It was essential to break apart this movement, which was supported by the wealthy farmers of the states of Punjab and Haryana who were capable of putting work on hold to protest.





A larger political game was at play here with the government response that sought to divide the movement — and the first step in doing so was delegitimising the basis of the movement. The government did that by allowing a rally of thousands of farmers into the capital city on a day most government officials were all concentrated at a certain place: India’s Republic Day.





Several farmers claim that when the rallies entered Delhi, violence was instigated by certain people affiliated with India’s ruling party.





Local workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been trying to break up the protest movement since December. So the farmers’ claims don’t seem completely unfounded. Farmers have vowed to continue the protests after the violence — but their negotiating power has reduced massively. The government was looking for an opportunity to systematically neutralise the protest movement and get their way at the negotiating table. The members of the public who aren’t buying the government’s farmer violence narrative are being swayed by the narrative accusing protesters of being affiliated with separatists — accusations the farmers consistently deny.





The move to break up the farmers’ protest has already started. On January 28, government authorities threatened farmers at the Ghazipur border to clear the site on their own or be removed. In a country as diverse as India, a federal structure of government was put in place to get all opinions to the table.





Since the advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tables have turned.





The Centre, controlled by the prime minister and his powerful Cabinet, makes most of the decisions, while the rest of the country is left to implement it. The farm bills directly affect the farmer, so it’s natural for them to feel agitated for being left out of negotiations. While the government claims to have had the right intentions in passing the laws, the draconian nature of its dealing with the farmers raises questions about whether the government is actually serious about reaching a solution in the first place.





To remain in power, the BJP has to get every stakeholder on board, instead of silencing them. The current government has shown, on multiple occasions, that it would rather build an army of blind loyalists than engage with its opposition.





Added to this is the demonisation of those who oppose. While Muslims have already been branded as non-citizens, farmers are now being branded traitors. Narendra Modi came to power promising to bring change. The change his government has brought is targeting the very ethos of India’s democracy.



