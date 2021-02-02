Another TMC lawmaker resigns, likely to join BJP today

Kolkata :

Haldar tendered his resignation by speed post to the Trinamool Congress' state headquarters at Topsia.





Speculation is rife that he might join the BJP at a rally that is scheduled to be held at Baruipur on Tuesday, sources said.





Haldar was known to be a close associate of rebel TMC leader and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay who also defected to BJP in Bengal. The two-time Trinamool lawmaker is from Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.





His resignation from the party is seen to be a significant move ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly polls as the BJP is trying to make a dent into Abhishek's vote bank.



