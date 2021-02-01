Goa CM, Opposition spar over Sitharaman's budget

Panaji :

Sawant also thanked Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating Rs. 300 crore package on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Goa's Liberation from Portuguese rule.

"The fact that budget does not levy any additional tax burden on the common man is a big relief," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that Goa stood to indirectly benefit through several initiatives proposed in the budget, which include increased funding under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, from which his government aimed to tap around "Rs. 750 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore," in the financial year.

Sawant also said that the budgetary proposal to set up new fishing harbours and fish landing cites could help the fishing industry in the state.

"The doing away with double taxation will come as a relief for Goan NRIs," Sawant said, adding that one of the key highlights of the budget was the focus on the Covid-19 vaccination infrastructure.

Sawant also thanked Modi and Sitharaman for allocating Rs. 300 crore to Goa for the 60th anniversary celebration of Goa's Liberation from Portuguese rule.

"The funds will also be used to benefit the common and poor people of Goa. The money will not be just spend on celebrations. I had expected Rs. 200 crore, but they have given us Rs. 300 crore. I thank PM and FM for that gesture," Sawant said.

The Opposition in Goa, has however, criticised the budget saying it did little to alleviate the country's economy which is still reeling from the pandemic.

"This budget has absolutely nothing to uplift the common man and the marginalised sector from the huge financial burdens on them after the collapse of economy post breakdown of Covid pandemic," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.

"The economically weaker section is completely let down by the government with most of the budget proposals focusing on pro–crony capitalist schemes stated," Kamat also said.