Union Budget presented in 'exceptional circumstances': Nadda

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said it is a Budget to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of all sections, especially youth, elderly, women, organised and unorganised sector workers and small and big entrepreneurs.

The BJP chief said that special focus has been laid by the Modi government on infrastructure development and health care sector. "With a comprehensive reform in the health sector, the budget of the health sector has been increased by 137 per cent. This time the health budget has been increased to Rs 2.23 lakh crore as against Rs 92,000 crore last time and Rs 64,180 crore has been given for 'Self-reliant Swasth Bharat Yojana'. This in itself is going to change the picture of India's health," Nadda said.

Talking about budgetary provision for Covid vaccines, the BJP chief said that the provision of Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccine in the General Budget 2021-22 shows how serious and sensitive the Modi government is in fighting the Covid pandemic in the country.

Emphasising the government's commitment for farmers, Nadda said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP government at the Centre is committed to the welfare of farmers and doubling their income.

"The MSP on crops has been increased to one-and-a-half times the cost of production. At the same time, the Modi government has transferred nearly three times more money than the Congress-led UPA government to the accounts of the farmers."

On welfare schemes, Nadda said that the BJP-led NDA government has introduced several schemes for the unorganised sector workers. "The 'one country-one ration scheme' for migrant labourers across the country will change the life of migrant workers."

"A budgetary provision of Rs 15,700 crore for MSMEs will further strengthen the micro, small and medium enterprises during the pandemic. The provision to increase the capital base from Rs 50 lakh to Rs two crore for this by changing the definition of small companies has brought great relief for MSMEs," he added.