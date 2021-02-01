Major fire at private hospital in Odisha's Cuttack

Cuttack :

A total of seven fire tenders were pressed into service to tackle the blaze in the multi-storey building of Sun Hospital. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

All patients were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and other health facilities in ambulances, said an official.

"As many as 11 patients were undergoing treatment and all have been safely evacuated. The fire was brought under control by the fire services officials. The cause of the fire will be investigated," said Cuttack District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

He also said an investigation will also be carried out whether the hospital followed the fire safety norms.

A fire official informed that the hospital did not have a fire safety license.

"We had conducted an inspection of the hospital. Besides, a mock drill was conducted recently. We had asked the hospital authorities to comply with fire safety norms," said the official.