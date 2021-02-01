UP: 11 more devotees test positive in Magh Mela

Allahabad :

Last week, 32 devotees had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been shifted to Covid centre for treatment.





Nodal officer and additional chief medical officer Dr. Rishi Sahai said the infected persons have been shifted to Covid Level1 centre at Kalindipuram for treatment.





"A total of 23 health teams collected 4,118 samples from different sectors of the Magh Mela area for testing on Sunday and 11 of them tested positive for infection. All the 11 persons who tested positive are asymptomatic. Covid testing has been intensified at all the camps as hundreds of kalpvasis are camping in Magh Mela," Dr. Sahai said.





Till date, Mela health officials have collected 59,111 samples (since December 18) and 118 people tested positive.





Dr. Sahai said 23 patients, including 11 who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday, are undergoing treatment at Covid level-one care centre in Kalindipuram.





"Health teams are tracking the pilgrims, saints and seers staying in different camps and Covid cards have also been issued," he said.





Health teams are also conducting testing of people on the Mela campus through both antigen and RT-PCR methods. Around 6,000 to 7,000 samples are being collected daily from the Mela area.





On Sunday, four mobile testing vans comprising lab technicians and health staff had been engaged to cover kalpvasis for antigen testing at their respective camps.





Apart from undergoing a Covid-19 test every fortnight during their stay, kalpvasis will also be administered a prophylactic active dose of Ivermectin shortly. Every kalpvasi has been allotted a special Covid card and entries are being made regarding their testing and result of testing on it on frequent intervals.





A total of 60 surveillance teams, with two members in each team, have been deployed on the campus. There are 12 teams in each sector.