'Rahul Returns' campaign begins, Delhi Congress passes resolution to make him president

New Delhi :

AICC Incharge Shakti Singh Gohil passed a resolution in a meeting consisting of the senior leaders.





In a meeting held at PCC Office, the resolution was passed unanimously which was proposed by Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry.





"In view of the feelings of Congress workers, I propose Anil Kumar, President, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, that Rahul Gandhi should be made the Congress President again, the country is going through a difficult phase today," said Chaudhry.





"PM Modi-led government at the Centre has simultaneously attacked the country's democracy, economy, social and religious fabric. One by one the public institutions failed to discharge their responsibilities. Rahul Gandhi has always warned the country about the imminent threat of the country or as a result three black agricultural laws today," he added.





After the resolution was passed, Chaudhary told ANI, being a president of the Delhi Unit he has seen the sentiments of Delhi Congress workers and supporters for Rahul Gandhi that only he can fight against the ruling party, BJP.





Congress Party Organisational Elections were Proposed by its Central Election Authority in May 2020, but later due to Assembly Election slated for the five states, it was proposed by the CWC Members that election should be held after Assembly polls.





CWC Members Authorised Interim President Sonia Gandhi to take call for the schedule, Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal had said Congress will get its new president by this June With this Delhi has become the first state unit to start the momentum for "Rahul Returns". According to sources, other PCC units are likely to follow in the footsteps of the Delhi Congress unit.