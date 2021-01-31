Delhi Police to use facial recognition, phone data to identify those involved in R-Day violence

New Delhi :

The Delhi Police crime branch is seeking CCTV footage from traffic police, local police, National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and resident welfare associations at Najafgarh, Nangloi, NH-9, and other places where the January 26 violence took place, sources in the police told ANI.





Sources further informed that to identify the accused in these videos, the National Forensics University, Gujarat has been roped in. The two teams that have already reached Delhi will help the Crime Branch identify the faces of the criminals which will be then run through the Face recognition system.





The sources, privy to the investigation, stated that they will identify the faces to crosscheck whether a particular person was there at the spot on the day the violence took place. Police have also recovered the dump data of various places.





The phone location of people including those seen in the videos is also being traced. Important things like whether the person was on a tractor or motorcycle, his whereabouts, and criminal background are being checked, sources added.





Sources further informed that notice will be sent to people who don't have a criminal background but were a part of the violence and for people with criminal backgrounds, the police will conduct raids and arrest them.





The tractor's registration number will be checked to confirm their presence on the day of violence in the national capital, sources added.





Sources confirmed that the police will also find out if any of the identified people are associated with the Khalistani movement.





So far 59 look-out circulars have been issued and all of them have been sent a notice as well, as per the sources.





According to information furnished by the sources, forensic teams have so far inspected Ghazipur, Red Fort, and Nangloi in connection with the Republic Day violence. The remaining spots will be visited today by the forensic team where identifying tyre marks and collecting the vandalised articles will be on priority