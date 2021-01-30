Republic Day violence: 38 FIRs, 84 arrests so far, police examining dump data of phone calls

New Delhi :

After the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, the Delhi Police have arrested 84 persons in various cases of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 38 cases at different police stations.

Multiple raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police at various places in Punjab and Haryana. On Saturday, the Delhi Police conducted raids at different places in Jalandhar in connection with the vandalism at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Acting upon the information that two persons -- Jugraj Singh and Navpreet Singh of Tarn Taran -- had hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on January 26, the Delhi Police raided the Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar.

The police are also probing the role of foreign organisations and individuals in the violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day, thus widening the ambit of the probe.

After slapping sections of rioting, criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder on the rioters, the Delhi Police have pressed more serious charges such as the Unwlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the protesters found involved in the violent protests.





At least nine farmer leaders have been sent notices by the Crime Branch in connection with the violence to join investigation.





The Delhi Police has received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from public so far related to the violence during farmers'' Republic Day tractor rally and is taking help from forensic experts to analyse the material and identify the culprits, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) B K Singh said on Saturday.





Singh said the Crime Branch, which is investigating the nine cases related to the violence including at the Red Fort and ITO, is also examining dump data of mobile phone calls and registration numbers of tractors.





He said a team from the National Forensic Sciences University has been called to analyse the video clips and CCTV footage related to the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead.





On Friday, the Delhi Police had issued an appeal in leading newspapers asking people to share any evidence or information about the violence.





"After our appeal, Delhi Police has received 1,700 video clips and CCTV footage from public related to the violence that took place during the tractor parade on Republic Day. Through videos, we will identify culprits who indulged in the violence," Singh told PTI.





He said that investigators are also analysing footage and photos taken from drone-mounted cameras and carrying out 3D mapping of the area vandalised at the Red Fort.





A team of forensic experts on Saturday visited the Red Fort to collect samples.









(With inputs from PTI)