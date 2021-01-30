Farmers' Protest: Internet services suspended till Jan 31 across key Delhi borders

New Delhi :

Apart from the three borders of Delhi, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too effective from 11 pm of January 29 to 11 pm of January 31, the official said. The decision has been taken to ''maintain public safety and averting public emergency'' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, the official said.

The Haryana government has already suspended all the mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in 17 districts including Sonipat, Palwal, and Jhajjar till 5 pm on January 30. The voice calls, however, are exempted as earlier from the suspension.





Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal had appealed to the government to restore the services, else the farmers will protest against it.





On January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally, internet services were temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi.





Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 66.