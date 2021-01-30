Editorial: When politicians bling it on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s custom-made pinstriped suit drew sharp reactions a few years ago, when people came to know about its price tag - a whopping Rs 10 lakh. The suit was just one aspect of his sartorial choices - Modi is even known to prefer a really pricey pair of sunglasses, costing Rs 1.5 lakh a pair.

Chennai : Is austerity the hallmark of a true statesman, or should politicians, like all of us, be allowed a few guilty indulgences, as long as they stay true to the oath of office they have taken? Questions such as these came to the fore when Joe Biden was administered the oath of office as the 46th President of the US, this month. The ceremony was bereft of any ostentatious displays of American might, barring an image of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in mittens and a parka that inspired memes by the thousands. The photo is slated to raise millions in charity, via the sale of a meme-themed t-shirt. The inauguration also generated quite a buzz on Twitter as netizens were quick to spot a luxury watch that Biden was sporting on his big day. Observers had pointed out that the watch retails for about $7,000 (Rs 5 lakh), a fact that did not go down too well with many Americans, for whom everyday realities such as job losses and queueing up for food supplies still loom large.



In political circles, the conversation also invoked the timepieces worn by former Presidents of the US. Biden’s predecessor Barack Obama is known to have an affinity for a utilitarian, Made in USA brand of watches that costs just about ($450). Heads of State before him, such as George W Bush and Bill Clinton have both opted for borderline spartan models when it comes to timepieces - the former had a model that one could literally pick off a pharmacy shelf, while Clinton preferred mass-market chunky sports watches. The controversy around Biden’s watch just goes to show how deep the rabbit hole goes - as far as the question of politicians and their indulgences are concerned.



Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s custom-made pinstriped suit drew sharp reactions a few years ago, when people came to know about its price tag - a whopping Rs 10 lakh. The suit was just one aspect of his sartorial choices - Modi is even known to prefer a really pricey pair of sunglasses, costing Rs 1.5 lakh a pair. In fact, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is known for his everyman philosophy to fashion - an untucked shirt, formal trousers, and a pair of sandals, had once remarked that the PM never repeats his outfits. The remark cuts close to the bone, as former Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa too had built a reputation for owning as many as 10,500 saris and 750 pieces of footwear.



The notion of austerity is tied to the lifeblood of Indian politics. The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was once described by the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as a half-naked fakir. Gandhi in turn described his attire, comprising a loincloth (dhoti) and a shawl as a garment, which he finally found the courage to adopt permanently in Madurai, as the attire that the masses could identify with. It’s a lesson that was imbibed deeply by the likes of Indonesian President Joko Widodo too, who made international headlines when he chose to fly economy class, en route to attending his son’s graduation. A similar approach was adopted by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who prefers cycling to work every day.



Here in India, increased earnings come at a high price. A better standard of living usually means citizens are expected to part with many things, as part of their social responsibility - from gas subsidies to significant chunks of their earnings in taxes. Which is why it might not be a stretch to expect politicians - who actively promote the notion of simple living and high thinking - to lead by example.

