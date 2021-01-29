Low-Intensity Explosion Near Israel Embassy In Delhi

New Delhi :

A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.





Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.



Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway

"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer.





As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged.





The police are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.