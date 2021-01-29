Low-Intensity Explosion Near Israel Embassy In Delhi

Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city.
New Delhi:
A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday.
Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at the roadside of 5 Aurangzeb Road in the heart of the city. Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.
#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa
"We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," said a senior police officer.
As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of a vehicle parked nearby were damaged.
The police are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.
