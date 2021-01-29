BSP, AAP join 16 other opposition parties in boycotting Prez address

New Delhi :

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted that her party will be boycotting the address since the government was not accepting the demand of the farmer's to repeal the three farm laws.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "Today 16 Opposition parties are boycotting the President's address to Parliament in full solidarity with the agitating farmers, whom the Modi Sarkar is trying to defame. Opposition reiterates the demands of Kisan andolan to repeal the 3 anti-farmers' laws."

Earlier on Thursday, 16 political parties decided to boycott the address.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said, "The only issue of the boycott is farm laws and 16 parties have decided to jointly boycott the Address".

The joint statement said, "India's farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws, arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government that threatens the future of the Indian Agriculture which sustains over 60 per cent of India's population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour.

"Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the National Capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The Government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charges," the statement said.

It added, "Every effort has been made to discredit a legitimate mass movement through a government sponsored disinformation campaign. The protest and the agitation has been largely peaceful.