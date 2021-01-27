Delhi: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital

New Delhi :

Security has been tightened at the Red Fort in the national capital on Wednesday after the protest conducted by farmers during the Republic Day.





The condition of two police personnel who were admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital following clashes with some farmers near the ITO crossing in central Delhi on Tuesday has turned critical.





A doctor supervising the emergency ward told: "The two police officials have sustained injuries on their heads and are currently in the trauma ward. If their health deteriorates further, we will transfer them to the intensive care unit (ICU)."

Meanwhile, the tally of injured people in the clashes at the ITO wherein some farmers deviated from the route of their tractor rally and drove into the city, has risen to 22. Of them, 11 are farmers and rest are the police officials.

However, five of them have been discharged after giving the first aid. "Three policemen and two farmers were discharged following the first aid treatment," said Dr Ritu Saxena, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Delhi government-run hospital.

Saxena had earlier told IANS that few of the admitted people have received serious injuries in the clashes.

"Some have fractured their legs, hands and also suffered blows on their heads. We are treating them in an emergency ward," she said.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Tuesday after the agitating farmers clashed with the Delhi Police near ITO, with the police firing the tear gas shells and carrying out baton charges to disperse them.

The farmers, who started their 'Kisan Gantantra parade' much ahead of their scheduled timing entered the national capital defying the agreement of the scheduled time of tractor rally and creating multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazipur and Tikri border and some farmers armed with swords were also seen clashing with the police.

As soon as the farmers reached the ITO intersection and tried to move towards the Red Fort, many of the farmers clashed with the police personnel and attacked them with sticks and iron rods. The farmers also damaged several vehicles with their tractors.