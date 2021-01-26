Farmers' protest: Metro Grey, Green lines completely shut

New Delhi :

The Grey line stretches from Dwarka to Najafgarh metro station, while the Green line includes Inderlok all the way to Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh station.

Besides these, a few stations on Yellow, Blue, Red and Violet lines are also closed. Violet line's Lal Qila and Jama Masjid stations, Blue line's Indraprastha station and Red line's Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park stations have also been shut.

For Yellow line, the DMRC tweeted, "Entry and exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18-19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed."

Thousands of tractors rolled into Delhi even as the 72nd Republic Day parade was underway. Vandalism was reported from ITO where the Police Headquarters are situated as the police was caught completely unaware.

Chaos and ruckus was reported from various parts of the border areas of Delhi on Tuesday as the protesters entered Delhi defying the agreement on the scheduled time for the tractor rally.

Thousands of farmers marched into the national capital on foot and riding tractors.