ITBP's R-Day march with Tricolour at 17,000 ft

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel braved inhospitable conditions in Ladakh on Tuesday when they marched with the national flag on the frozen water body at 17,000 feet above the sea level to celebrate Republic Day.
भारत माता की जय !— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2021
वन्दे मातरम...
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating #Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius.#RepublicDay2021#RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndiapic.twitter.com/dCw5HoE6FR
