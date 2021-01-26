Teacher couple 'sacrifice' daughters in occult ritual

Amaravati :

In fact, the man himself was said to have called one of his colleagues over the phone soon after the incident on Sunday night and disclosed the killings. The shocked colleague immediately tipped off the police, who rushed to the couple's house and found them in a trance.





V Purushottam Naidu, MSc, M Phil, PhD, is an associate professor and vice principal of the Government Women's Degree College in Madanapalle. His wife Padmaja, a post-graduate and gold medalist, was the correspondent and principal of a local private school. The elder daughter Aleikhya (27) was doing her PG in Bhopal while the younger one, Sai Divya (22), was a ward in AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory. The daughters were at home since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.





Police suspect that the family had apparently been following occult practices for some time now. According to Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manoharachari, it was the woman who killed the daughters, while the father remained a spectator. One of the daughters was tonsured before she was killed, he said. The younger daughter was first killed with a trident before the elder one was bludgeoned with a dumbbell. Police sources said the couple had actually planned to kill themselves as well to prove that they would come back alive.





Bodies of the victims have been removed for post-mortem while police launched a fullscale investigation into the case. Forensic teams were examining CCTV footage to find out if someone else were also involved in the spiritual rituals practised by the family