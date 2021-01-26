7-yr-old from TN is youngest Bal Puraskar winner

New Delhi :

The youngest awardee this year Kumari Prasiddhi Singh, a 7-year-old social volunteer from Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. She has been awarded for her work in social work.





“She is the founder of Prasiddhi Forest and has been in the India Book of Records for being the youngest fruit forest creator in the country. At a very young age, Prasiddhi created eight fruit forests in government schools and public places and planted over 9,000 trees to feed birds and squirrels and give fresh fruits to everyone,” according to citation for here.





Prasiddhi Singh from Chengalpattu is just 7, but she has created many fruit forests and planted thousands of trees. Congratulations Prasiddhi, on winning the Bal Puraskar for your social service. May you keep serving Mother Nature and inspire others as well. pic.twitter.com/dg3xX6Wxht — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021





Jyoti Kumari, 16, cycled to her native place Darbhanga district in Bihar from Gurgaon in Haryana covering around 1,200 km with her father on the rear carrier amid the nationwide lockdown in May last year.





Mohammad Shadab, 17, won the award for his excellence in the field of scholastics. The son of a motor mechanic, Shadab from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh is an Indian Youth Ambassador to the US.





Kumari Venish Keisham, 15, from Imphal West district of Manipur, won the award for her excellence in the field of Art and Culture.





Jagannath Waghmare, 14, from Nanded district of Maharashtra has been awarded for bravery.



