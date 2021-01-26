7-yr-old from TN is youngest Bal Puraskar winner

New Delhi:
The youngest awardee this year Kumari Prasiddhi Singh, a 7-year-old social volunteer from Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. She has been awarded for her work in social work.
“She is the founder of Prasiddhi Forest and has been in the India Book of Records for being the youngest fruit forest creator in the country. At a very young age, Prasiddhi created eight fruit forests in government schools and public places and planted over 9,000 trees to feed birds and squirrels and give fresh fruits to everyone,” according to citation for here.
Jyoti Kumari, 16, cycled to her native place Darbhanga district in Bihar from Gurgaon in Haryana covering around 1,200 km with her father on the rear carrier amid the nationwide lockdown in May last year.
Mohammad Shadab, 17, won the award for his excellence in the field of scholastics. The son of a motor mechanic, Shadab from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh is an Indian Youth Ambassador to the US.
Kumari Venish Keisham, 15, from Imphal West district of Manipur, won the award for her excellence in the field of Art and Culture.
Jagannath Waghmare, 14, from Nanded district of Maharashtra has been awarded for bravery.
Fifteen-year-old Rakesh Krishna K, one of the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021, has invented the novel multi-purpose seed-sowing machine called ''SEEDOGRAPHER''.
Archit Rahul Patil, 14, from Jalgaon district of Maharashtra has been given the award in the field of Innovation. He has developed a novel way to estimate the obstetric blood loss accurately.
Savita Kumari, 16, from Ranchi district of Jharkhand has been awarded for excellence in the field of sports.
