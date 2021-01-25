Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Chennai :

The Indian government announced the Padma Awards 2021, today. A total of 119 awardees have been honoured this year for their contributions in various fields and disciplines. This year, there are seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.





Late playback legend SP Balasubramanyam has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan. He is the only name from entertainment industry among seven names who are recipients of the second highest civil honour.





Although the late Balasubramanyam is best known for his singing, he was a multi-faceted talent who made his mark as an actor, anchor, composer and film producer, too. He worked predominantly in the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

He has won six National Awards as Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. He has been a recipient of Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

On September 25 2020, Balasubramanyam died in Chennai after being hospitalised for more than a month following Covid complications.





Other eminent personalities from the State who received 'Padma Shri' are: Solomon Pappaiah for Literature, Education- Journalism; Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation for Trade and Industry; Carnatic Singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath for Art, Ms. Pappammal for Agriculture; 'Chandamama' fame Artist (late) KC Sivasankar for Art.





Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also been awarded 'Padma Vibhushan'. Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo of Odisha was also awarded 'Padma Bhushan' for his exemplary skill in sculpting.



Carnatic singer Chithra has been awarded with Padma Bhushan, third highest honour while singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath has been awarded with Padma Shri.



India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards, for individual's in various fields, have been announced for the current year. The three categories based on the scale of the achievement - the highest being Padma Vibhushan, followed by Padma Bhushan, and lastly, Padma Shri.





(With inputs from IANS)