Modi Showcased Tn Culture By Inviting Xi To Mamallapuram : CT Ravi Counters Rahul

Bangalore :

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for attacking BJP over Tamil language and culture, party general secretary C T Ravi on Monday said visiting global leaders were only shown Mughal tombs by the Congress leader's family members when in power while it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who showcased places like Mamallapuram.





Countering Gandhi, who during his three-day campaign tour of Tamil Nadu has accused Modi and BJP of disrespecting the culture, language and people of the state, he pointed out that it was Modi who invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and showcased the local culture.





'Vanakkam Rahul Gandhi. Your great grandfather, grandmother, father and mother showcased Mughal tombs to global leaders. PM Narendra Modi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to soak in the splendour of Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram). Who is against Tamil culture and Tamil Makkal (people)?' Ravi, in-charge of party affairs in Tami Nadu, tweeted.