Not afraid of CBI probe: Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Thiruvananthapuram :

A woman had filed a police complaint during the fag end of the previous Oommen Chandy government stating that senior Congress leaders including the Chief Minister had sexually exploited her while promising to give contracts for erecting solar panels in government of which she was a dealer. The case had rocked the state and the Left front had raised it across the state.

This case was one of the prime reasons for the LDF government coming to power. The other accused leaders are AICC general secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, MPs Adoor Prakash, Hybi Eaden, former minister and MLA A.P. Anil Kumar, former Congress MLA and present national vice president of BJP A.P. Abdullakutty.

Chandy said that after five years the LDF government recommending CBI inquiry is a clear fact that they are afraid of the UDF and the outcome of the 2021 Assembly polls. He said that investigation into the complaint filed by the woman was conducted under three DGPs but no one could find any evidence.

The former Chief minister said that he and other leaders had not approached the court even after the Kerala police had filed a case and added that if there was even a little evidence, the LDF government would definitely have arrested them. Chandy also said that he and others will not approach the court for bail and added that if the CBI is investigating the case he and other leaders will depose before the premier agency.

Chandy said that the Congress will not announce a chief ministerial candidate prior to the election and that a collective leadership will run the election.

With the election date to be announced soon, the Congress has brought back Chandy as the head of the supervisory committee managing the polls.