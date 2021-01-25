2 Chinese nationals held in UP by anti-terror squad

Lucknow :

They were arrested while travelling in a friend's car.

Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, "The UPATS arrested the two for purchasing SIM cards by submitting forged documents and then making fraudulent monetary transactions with those SIMs via banks. It is for the first time that the ATS has arrested Chinese nationals."

He further said, "We traced the duo after interrogating 14 persons arrested last week from Delhi and different parts of Uttar Pradesh in a similar fraud."

The ADG said other agencies have been informed about the arrest and the UPATS is working to find out for what purpose the laundered money was being used.

As per ATS sources, Rs 5 crore had been transacted through unfair means by the two Chinese nationals.

G.K. Goswami Inspector General (IG), ATS said that Xu Xunfu's business visa had expired in July 2020, while Li Teng Li's tourist visa expired in September 2020.