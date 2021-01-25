Russian woman ends life in Mathura

Mathura :

The deceased, Tatyana Hmelovskaya, had been staying at the Vrindavan Dham apartment, commonly known as the 'Russian Building', since February 2020.

SP (city) M.P. Singh said" "The deceased woman had been staying alone in a flat on a six-floor building. She was on a tourist visa and hailed from Rostov city.

"One of her friends, who also lives in the same apartment building, told police that she had been saying that she wanted to meet Lord Krishna."

The SP said the Russian embassy was also informed about the incident and investigations are on.