Dignity cannot be taught: Derek O'Brien on 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan at Netaji event

Dignity cannot be taught, TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien said Saturday, flaying those who raised the Jai Shree Ram slogan at a Kolkata event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which irked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
dignity (noun) The state or quality of being worthy of honour and respect.— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 23, 2021
You can’t teach ‘dignity’. Nor can you teach lumpens to be dignified.
Here is a one-min video of what exactly happened today. Including the dignified response by @MamataOfficialpic.twitter.com/aEQ3jF7CYf
Conversations