India reports 14K new Covid-19 cases, 152 deaths

New Delhi :

For the past 16 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections even as the toll remained below 300-mark for just short of a month.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in seven months. The country had recorded over 10,000 cases on June 6 last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that with 152 fresh deaths, the overall toll in India stood at 1,53,184.

As per the Ministry's data, 10,300,838 people have recovered so far and currently there are 1,85,662 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.82 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.44 per cent.

About 84 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16, with approval of two Covid vaccines in the country.

As many as 12,72,097 beneficiaries have received the Covid vaccine jabs so far.