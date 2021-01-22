Crucial CWC meet of Congress begins

New Delhi :

Congress General Secretary and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "CWC meeting begins. Congress President Sonia Gandhi addresses the CWC."

According to party sources, the virtual meeting being chaired by Sonia Gandhi will discuss Arnab Goswami's alleged chat leak related to the national security, the Covid-19 situation apart from the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Sources also said that during the meeting, the schedule of election for the new party chief will also be discussed.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, demanding that the three laws be repealed.

On Tuesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the three farm laws, saying they were introduced to destroy the Indian agricultural sector.

On Wednesday, the Congress fielded former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, former Home Minister Sushil Shinde, former Law Minister and External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to corner the government over the alleged chat leaks involving Goswami.

The Congress described the leak of secret information as treason and demanded an immediate enquiry into the matter.