12 workers suffer minor burns in fire accident in Hyderabad

Published: Jan 21,202103:28 PM by PTI

Twelve migrant labourers suffered minor burns in a fire which broke out due to a gas cylinder leak at a jewellery unit's premises here, police said on Thursday.

Representative Image
Hyderabad:
The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when the workers, mostly from West Bengal, were working using the gas cylinder at the unit in Mirchowk where they also reside, a police official said. 

The official said the fire spread in two rooms as gas leaked from the cylinder and the workers suffered burns. 

Two fire engines were engaged to bring the flames under control, even as the workers were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said. 

The condition of the workers is stable, he said.

