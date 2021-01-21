Kerala Assembly discusses no-trust motion against Speaker

Thiruvananthapuram :

Though the ruling Left front initially objected to there solution citing technical reasons, the House later decided to discuss the matter.





Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings.





M Ummer (IUML) presented the motion seeking the removal of the Speaker.





He said the resolution was not for personal or political reasons but to protect the dignity of the House.





''Serious allegations are cropping up against the Speaker every day. It is said that he will be questioned by the central agencies after the culmination of the ongoing assembly session,'' Ummer said.





The Speaker's alleged personal connections with the gold smuggling accused and his participation in an inaugural function of a workshop related to them had brought disgrace to the House, he said.





He also alleged that various construction activities carried out in the Assembly complex recently were not transparent.





However, S Sharma (CPI-M) strongly objected to theresolution saying that it was a violation of assembly rules.





The lone BJP member in the Assembly, O Rajagopalbacked the Congress-led UDF's no-trust motion against theSpeaker.





Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists burnt the effigyof the Speaker during a protest outside the Assemblycomplex.