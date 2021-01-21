Editorial: WhatsApp, govt, and the privacy ping-pong

Chennai :

The views on the issue are wide and varied, and have understandably triggered debates over many facets of data, privacy, monopoly and even capitalism. But there are even more important matters involved.





First, the issue: there were concerns right from the moment when the founders of WhatsApp announced their decision to sell the app to the tech behemoth Facebook, as the latter had not covered itself in glory on its path to stupendous commercial success. Seven years on, as WhatsApp announced the changes in its privacy policy, these criticisms returned. The firm tried to quell the fire by issuing a series of clarifications in the form of statements and advertisements, and then by putting off the plan for a few months.





Those who understand the technology say the chats are end-to-end encrypted, which means Facebook or even WhatsApp will not be able to access the chats you share with a friend or family either through direct messages or sent in a group. But the parent firm will have access to your metadata, which includes details like your phone number. By cross-referencing, it would have a large volume of information about an individual, which, as was revealed during the Cambridge Analytica scandal could be used for various purposes that a user never foresaw when he or she signed up.





Contending that many tech companies already have such details is at once naïve and dangerous, not to mention defamatory to the firms in question. The reason is that some of the biggest, and most responsible software technology companies have literally built their legacies on the foundation of principles such as protecting customer privacy and ensuring data confidentiality, within their systems.





Though WhatsApp had to put off the plan on the face of stringent criticism, it is just that – a pause and not repeal. That means the company may decide to go ahead if it calculates that it can weather the storm. This should not be surprising, as the primary interest of any commercial establishment is its success, which is evaluated in hard currency. And what Facebook and WhatsApp do today would surely be emulated by other companies if it proves to be beneficial.





This brings us to the heart of the matter: the lack of a strong legislation to protect data privacy. The only entity that is duty-bound to keep the interest of the people as its guiding star is the government. It is 2021, but we in India are still waiting for the law on personal data protection that would ensure that there is no need to cry hoarse every time a private firm decides that its ability monetise a service overrides legitimate privacy concerns of the citizen.





Even as we rage against WhatsApp and Facebook about their plans to sell our data, let us not forget to question our government about its fundamental duty called governance, of putting in place a legislative framework within which such entities need to function. Then we would not have to appeal to the ethics and morality of Big Money.