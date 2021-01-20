Kerala Assembly polls likely in April: CEO

Thiruvananthapuram :

Meena while speaking to IANS said "The conduct of elections before middle of April will be ideal as the holy Ramzan month commences by mid-April till May. Also CBSE board exams are on May 4 and we will have shortage of schools which are used as polling stations".





A team of EC officials will reach the state shortly and hold meetings with representatives of political parties, officials and others regarding the conduct of polls.





There are possibilities of a two-phase poll and EC officials will be seeking extensive feedback from the stakeholders including political parties and arrive at a decision, a senior official said.





Meena also said that the EC may announce the dates for elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam by the end of February.





Kerala has earlier witnessed single-phase Assembly polls with deployment of central forces in sensitive areas of Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and some parts of Thrissur and Malappuram districts.





There are possibilities of the deployment of central forces in these sensitive districts.