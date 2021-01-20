Ex-Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mata Prasad passes away

Former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Mata Prasad, passed away here in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 96 years old.
Lucknow:
He had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday evening with diagnosis of multi-organ failure, requiring life-saving supportive therapies.
He was brought to SGPGIMS from a private hospital in a critical condition.
Mata Prasad belonged to Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
He served as minister in the Congress government in UP in 1988- 89 and appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 1993.
