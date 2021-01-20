Ex-Arunachal Pradesh Governor Mata Prasad passes away

Lucknow :

He had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Tuesday evening with diagnosis of multi-organ failure, requiring life-saving supportive therapies.





He was brought to SGPGIMS from a private hospital in a critical condition.





Mata Prasad belonged to Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.





He served as minister in the Congress government in UP in 1988- 89 and appointed Governor of Arunachal Pradesh in 1993.