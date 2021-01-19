Rijiju to look after AYUSH ministry till Shripad Naik recovers

New Delhi :

On the Prime Minister's advice, the President of India has assigned the ministry to Rijiju on a temporary basis.





A statement issued on Tuesday by the President's office said till the time Naik recovers, Rijiju will take on the additional responsibility of the ministry of AYUSH.





He would continue to keep looking after his responsibility as Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (independent charge).





On the evening of Jan 11, Union Minister of State Naik's car had turned turtle after a road accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.





His wife Vijaya and personal assistant subsequently succumbed to their injuries.





A seriously injured Naik was admitted to Goa Medical College. He has been recovering in the intensive care unit there ever since. According to doctors, Naik's health is improving.